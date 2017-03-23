Dozens of rising 6th graders redistricted in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 70 rising 6th graders in Henrico County are headed to a different middle school than they expected this fall after school board members voted Thursday night to redistrict a pocket of the county to ease overcrowding.

While their older brothers and sisters remain at Hungary Creek Middle School, 68 rising 6th graders will instead move to Holman Middle School in the fall. School spokesperson Andy Jenks called it a decision that did not come easily.

“There’s a substantial amount of emotion involved,” he said. “Folks are curious about the methodology that goes into the process.”

The redistricting plan impacts all students from Springfield Park Elementary and some from R.C. Longan Elementary School. The changes are part of a two-year redistricting process to alleviate overcrowding at Hungary Creek Middle, which is far above capacity.

Jenks told 8News he wants parents clued in throughout the process.

“We work as diligently as we can to be as forthcoming as we can, to question and make sure folks have an opportunity to be involved,” Jenks said.

Jenks said the best way for parents to be involved with the changes and to prepare is to simply show up to the public input meetings.

“We’re not even done just yet,” Jenks said. “There’s a lot more to come.”

More public input meetings are coming in April and May.

A second proposed phase would be more comprehensive and would take effect for the 2018-19 school year.

At this point, no current middle or high school students will be relocated.

