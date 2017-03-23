DMV executes search warrants at 2 Tri-Cities car dealerships, 1 residence

TRI-CITIES, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement officials with the Department of Motor Vehicles executed a series of search warrants in the Tri-Cities on Thursday.

An official with the DMV tells 8News agents executed the search warrants at two car dealerships — the Auto Sales of Virginia on E. Washington St. in Petersburg and Tri-City Motors in Colonial Heights — and one residence.

The official did not disclose the address of the residence that was searched or what agents were looking for.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.