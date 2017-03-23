Darius Thompson joins two others to transfer from UVa. basketball program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday afternoon, Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett announced redshirt junior guard Darius Thompson is leaving the men’s basketball program once he graduates from the University in May.

Thompson is the third player from UVA to leave in the last two days along with junior guard Marial Shayok and sophomore forward Jarred Reuter.

Bennett released a statement on Thompson’s transfer in conjunction with Shayok and Rueter:

“Darius Thompson informed me he has decided to play his final season at another school following his graduation from Virginia. Although you never want to see young men transfer, I understand this is part of coaching. Darius, Marial, and Jarred feel it’s in their best interests to pursue other options for the remainder of their college careers. I will always appreciate the contributions they made to our program.

“Two of our main priorities for Virginia basketball are to continue to build a winning culture and serve the young men in the program. I know Darius, Marial and Jarred have been served well and have also been part of a winning culture during their time at UVA.

“As we look forward, we have a strong nucleus of players returning and I’m excited for their continued development. As a staff, we are focused on finding student-athletes who want to be a part of this program and all the University of Virginia has to offer.”

Thompson averaged 6.2 points per game, shooting 44% on the season in 2016-2017.

Virginia still has key juniors Devon Hall and Isaiah Wilkins on their roster, as well as freshman role players Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome. The Cavaliers also have redshirt freshman De’Andre Hunter and Jay Huff, who the coaching staff believe will make a big impact for the Hoos in the 2017-2018 season.