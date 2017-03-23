Community feedings at Richmond park creating problems for neighbors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When Richmond’s Monroe Park closed down for renovations in November 2016, churches and other community groups started to feed the homeless and others down on their luck at Abner Clay Park in the city’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

“It’s not just a homelessness issue, I’ve seen families come out here, it’s people who are disadvantaged and struggling to find a meal,” city councilwoman Kim Gray said.

But now that people have migrated to Abner Clay Park, they are also leaving their trash behind. And to make matters worse, in some cases they are relieving themselves in the park and in the playground area.

“People will just come out on the playground and they’ll try to talk to the kids, some of them don’t have kids with them so there’s no need for them,” said Melissa Terranova, who owns a daycare center near the park. “It’s nice they want to talk to them, but my job is to keep the kids safe and I can’t guarantee who’s coming around to talk to them, so we stay inside when they’re doing feedings, things like that.

“You see there’s graffiti, there’s graffiti,” Terranova added, pointing to several taggings. “My building’s been tagged multiple times. Over the years we’ve had people sleeping on the playground equipment and defecating on the playground, and trash … That’s not what a playground is meant for. It’s for the kids to be able to use and for the neighborhood to be able to use. It’s just been going down hill. The neighborhood is coming back, but for some reason, this neighborhood is going down hill pretty quickly.”

Councilwoman Kim Gray said once upon a time there were portable toilets at Monroe Park, but the vendor took them out after the toilets were trashed. Gray believes the city can come up with a way to accommodate the people who take advantage of the free meals in the park.

“We have buildings the city that sit empty, I think we need to utilize some of our resources that have an adequate kitchen facility where people can go and have meals and use the bathroom, wash their hands that’s going to be sanitary and provide the dignity that people need,” Gray said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.