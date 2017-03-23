City looks to end ‘golden parachute’ severance for outgoing staffers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – ​During its Thursday meeting, Richmond City Council’s Governmental Operations Standing Committee discussed making changes to the severance policies for city employees, which would prevent outgoing mayors from giving out extravagant severance packages in the future.

Before he left office, former Richmond mayor Dwight Jones signed off on $166 thousand in severance pay for four high-level staffers. Those payments had to come out of current mayor Levar Stoney’s budget.

4th District Councilwoman Kim Gray is sponsoring the ordinance, calling for changes to the severance policy.

“I’ve heard from constituents that (even the proposed change) doesn’t go far enough because people are quite opposed to what’s termed as the ‘golden parachutes’ people receive when they leave city government,” she said.

The ordinance is delayed for a vote until April 27, giving the city’s Human Resources department enough time to study the impact of the severance policy changes.

