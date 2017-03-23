2 arrested after authorities raid two Tri-Cities car dealerships

TRI-CITIES, Va. (WRIC) — Two car dealerships in the Tri-Cities were raided by law enforcement Thursday afternoon — Tri-City Auto in Colonial Heights and Auto Sales of Virginia in Petersburg.

The doors at both locations were locked tight on Friday; both appeared closed for business. Customers who stopped by say this isn’t what they expected.

“I’m just surprised because I am just thinking, it’s a regular car lot, I did not know it had all this stuff going on with it,” area resident Michael Martin said. “It’s scary I would say.”

Investigators say 22-year-old Rizk Hamill and 20-year-old Rader Jenkins, both from Hopewell, have been arrested. The law enforcement side of the Department of Motor Vehicles said they arrested the duo on violations of criminal and motor vehicle codes related to fraud. This is after ongoing allegations of title fraud.8News was able to obtain the affidavit for the search warrant in Colonial Heights.

8News was able to obtain the affidavit for the search warrant in Colonial Heights, which says at Auto Sales of Virginia, investigators found “several vehicles that were in the inventory log were not on the lot.” Investigators also found several vehicles on the same lot had been purchased from Tri-City Auto Sales.

8News showed the paperwork to legal expert Russ Stone to see what it all could mean.

“What you can probably make the assumption of is that somebody is looking into how money and vehicles were being transferred through the two dealerships in question,” Stone explained. “Whether or not the vehicles that they were claiming were sold there were in fact sold there.”

Both men arrested have been released on bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

