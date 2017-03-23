1 person killed in crash along I-95 south in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was killed in an accident overnight on I-95 south near Route 54 in Hanover County.

State Police tell 8News the accident happened around 12:15 a.m. The driver somehow ran off the road, splitting a road sign in half and then crashed into a tree.

The driver died at the scene of the crash.

State Police are working to notify the victim’s family before releasing more information and are continuing to investigate what caused the fatal accident.

The right lane and shoulder on I-95 south were closed for hours as State Police were investigating. Both have since reopened.

