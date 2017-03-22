VUU women’s basketball team in Final Four game tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University’s lady Panthers will take the hardwood tonight in the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio against California Baptist University at 6 p.m.

Bryce Holloway, a senior at VUU, said she will be on campus in Richmond cheering on the team.

“I’m actually super excited, we haven’t been or want to national championship since 1983,” Holloway said. “So now that our girls are elevating doing what they are supposed to do, it’s very exciting and the city is behind them.”

Senior LaRae Gillard said the lady Panthers are instilling old fashioned pride in the University.

“All sorts of alumni tell me that Union used to be so cool and that the team was so great,” Gilliard said. “It’s kind of bringing back that Panther pride that Richmond needs.”

VUU football player Lavatiae Kelly said the lady Panthers inspire all students.

“It gives us momentum,” Kelly said. “It makes us strive better, it makes everybody be great, every team, every sport, even the students, even in class it makes us want to be better.”

Win or lose tonight,VUU Junior Joshua Nelson said he’s proud of the strides the team has made.

“They did their best to make it to the Elite Eight then the Final Four, that’s unheard of, so whether they win or lose I’ve got their back,” Nelson said.

