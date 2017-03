BUCKINGHAM, Va. (WRIC) — A 2.4 magnitude rattled some residents in Central Virginia Wednesday morning.

According to USGS, just after 7 a.m, the earthquake hit Central Virginia 11km ENE of Buckingham.

Seven people in the area reported the quake.

The quake was reviewed by a seismologist at the United States Geological Survey.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.