Teen employee accused of embezzling from Stafford County pharmacy

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Police responded to report of larceny at a Rite Aid on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. The Rite Aid store is located at 1095 International Parkway.

On arrival, a loss prevention officer told police that a store employee, Tyra Jean Powell, was making suspicious returns of store items.

The loss prevention officer said Powell would ring up a cash sale and if the customer forgot to take the receipt, she would then use it to return the fake item and get the cash.

The returns by Powell had occurred as many as nine times on eight separate days in March.

Powell was also accused of eating food items from the store without paying.

After the accusations were made, Police interviewed Powell, who admitted to all of the accusations.

Powell, 18, was charged with nine counts of embezzlement, two counts of shoplifting and nine counts of obtaining money by false pretense. She was arrested at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

