Suspicious package investigation evacuates Chesterfield County UPS store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A UPS store in Chesterfield County was evacuated Wednesday evening as authorities investigated a reported suspicious package.

Chesterfield Police said they were called to the UPS store, located off Midlothian Turnpike in the Ivymont Square Shopping Center, at 5:45 p.m. A VSP bomb squad unit was called to assist and the store was evacuated before an ‘all clear’ was given a short time later.

No one was injured and no arrests were made, according to police.

