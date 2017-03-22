Shooting investigation underway in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County have launched a shooting investigation in the 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue.

Police tell 8News that two victims have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made at this time.

Shooting investigation underway near Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church. I'll be live on Facebook in a minute. https://t.co/QmjLyzRFJP pic.twitter.com/3qp1hmfi6k — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) March 22, 2017

Matthew McClellan is on scene and reporting that Carlisle Avenue is closed between Kemp and Randall avenues.

This house is the center of the investigation, we're told. pic.twitter.com/FrGyQg6anz — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) March 22, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

