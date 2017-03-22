RPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound to the face

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face showed up to VCU Medical Center Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the hospital shortly before 8 p.m. and located the victim. Officers determined the victim was shot in the city but are unsure as to where exactly the incident occurred.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.