Rhoades: “The ride stops here at VCU.”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth introduced Mike Rhoades as the 12th head basketball coach in program history Wednesday at the Siegel Center. Rhoades spent the previous three years at Rice University in Houston. Before that he was an assistant to Shaka Smart at VCU, and before that he spent ten seasons as the head coach at Randolph-Macon.

Rhoades said Wednesday that VCU and Richmond are home to him, and that is music to Ram fans’ ears. The last four coaches have led VCU to great success, but they have ultimately moved on from VCU. Rhoades pledged to stick around.

“We’ve been on a ride for a long time,” Rhoades said to a crowd of hundreds, “And that ride stops here now that I’m at VCU.”