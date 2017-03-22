Prince William County Police investigating attempted bank robbery

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery.

Authorities said on March 22 at 9:41 a.m., officers responded to the BB&T Bank located at 13920 Noblewood Plz in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.

“An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money,” Prince William County Police’s press release read. “When the teller refused, the suspect fled the bank possibly in a vehicle.”

No injuries were reported.

A short time later, a responding officer observed the suspect vehicle driving on Opitz Blvd near Potomac Center Blvd.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and detained the driver and a passenger believed to be involved in the attempted bank robbery.

The investigation continues and further information will be released when available.

