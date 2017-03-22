Positively Richmond: Hanover boy donates stuffed animals to sheriff’s office

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A special little boy made a big donation to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) making him today’s Positively Richmond.

5-year-old Liam and his mother donated stuffed animals for children in need this week.

For his 5th birthday, Liam decided to ask for the stuffed animals to be donated instead of gifts.

HCSO deputies keep stuffed animals in their vehicles for situations when they encounter a child in need of comfort or reassurance during a crisis.

