Nursing home employee secretly recorded seniors having sex, posted video to Snapchat

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A nursing home employee in Florida is in police custody on Wednesday after detectives say she filmed two senior residents having sex without their knowledge or consent and shared the video with her followers on Snapchat in August.

The victims, who haven’t been identified are an 81-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Alexis Williams, an employee at the Bristol Court Assisted Living Facility on 3479 54th Avenue North in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

Detectives say Williams was working at the facility when she secretly recorded the victims having sex in a private room and later posted the video to Snapchat.

One of her followers saw the video and informed staff at the facility who contacted the authorities and terminated Williams.

Williams confessed her crimes on Wednesday when she was interviewed by Pinellas County detectives at her home in St. Pete.

She was arrested and charged with one count of video voyeurism and one count of video voyeurism dissemination and was released this evening on a $10,000 bond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.