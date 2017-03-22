Norfolk State tops Richmond 10-8 in 10 innings

The following comes directly from the University of Richmond:

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, Va. – The 2017 University of Richmond baseball team is not for the faint of heart.

Five of the Spiders last seven games have been decided by three runs or less and three of the contests have gone into extra innings.

Wednesday afternoon at Pitt Field was no different as Richmond battled their way to free baseball with in-state foe Norfolk State, before falling 10-8 to the Spartans in 10 innings.

It was a career day for Jonathan de Marte, who had career-bests in hits (4), RBIS (4) and doubles (3) to lead the offensive attack for the Spiders, who pounded out 14 hits on the day.

D.J. Lee, Vinny Capra, Justin Cook and Tim Miller all had multi-hit performances as well, each finishing the day with two hits in the contest.

Spider hurlers posted their second-straight double-digit strikeout total, combining for 11 strikeouts, to follow up last night’s 14-K outing at VMI.

“We’re just not doing enough to win games right now. We all have to get better at our jobs,” Head Coach Tracy Woodson said. “We’ve been in a lot of these games, we just have to continue to try and find ways to win and we’re not doing enough of the little things to come out on top. We’ve got a good group of guys who won’t ever quit, that’s what we’re going to do as we head into A-10 play this weekend. It’s a new season.”

Richmond got the scoring going early when Kyle Adams laced a double down the left field line to plate two in the top of the first and give the Spiders a 2-0 advantage.

NSU would get three back in the top of the third, two of which were unearned, but the Spiders answered in the half of the inning. Capra led off the frame with a single to center and moved to second when Daniel Brumbaugh drew a walk. de Marte brought in his first RBI of the day when he rocketed a double to right field to plate Capra. Brumbaugh came in a batter later on an Adams ground out, which gave Richmond a 4-3 lead.

Once again, the Spartans responded with three in the top of the fourth to reclaim the lead at 6-4.

However, Richmond showed their resilience yet again thanks to de Marte who sent his second double of the day into the left center gap in the home half of the fourth to bring home two runs and tie the game at 6-6.

Neither offense would scratch out a run in the fifth, but de Marte struck once again in the sixth when he sent his third straight double into right field, to plate Capra, who drew a lead-off walk.

NSU would put up two runs in the seventh to grab a 8-7 lead, but the Spiders put together a rally in the seventh and back-to-back singles from Lee and Capra plated a run to even the score at 8-8 after seven complete.

Dalton Light and de Marte would keep the Spartans scoreless in the eighth and ninth, but the Spiders were unable to score in their halves as the game headed to extra innings.

The Spartans got a two-out, two-RBI triple that proved to be the difference as NSU pulled out the 10-8, extra inning victory.

Richmond opens up Atlantic 10 play this weekend when it travels to Dayton for a three-game set, beginning on Friday.