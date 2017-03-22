New Virginia law makes it easier to sell event tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This summer, a new state law will make it easier for people to unload concert and sporting event tickets that they don’t want or can’t use.

The law is talking about the paperless tickets offered by Ticketmaster. Those tickets that require people to show their I.D. or credit card to get into the event.

Because of those restrictions, it’s nearly impossible to resell those tickets to someone else. But beginning on July 1, all of that changes.

Mike Daschbach, who favors the new law, said it shouldn’t be up to somebody else on how you spend your money.

“So if you buy a ticket and you want to sell it to somebody or give it away, you’re perfectly legal to do that,” Daschbach. “I think that’s the way to go.”

People will be able to pawn off their tickets on StubHub, Craigslist and eBay.

Shannon Ragan, who also favors the change, said she’s bought tickets before and couldn’t go to an event at the last minute.

“I think it’s really unfair not to be able to resell them somewhere else just because it’s from a specific company, so I think it’s a really good law to be passed,” Ragan said.

Ticketmaster isn’t pleased. The ticket vendor said: “This scalper friendly legislation is harmful to every sports and music fan in the Commonwealth.”

Critics think the new law will make it easier for scalpers to get tickets which in turn could make it more expensive for fans.

New York and Colorado are the only other states with similar laws. The changes goes into effect July 1.

