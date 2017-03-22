More than 19,000 ATVs recalled because of fire and burn hazards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Polaris is recalling thousands of all-terrain vehicles because of burn and fire hazards.

The models under the recall are the Sportsman 850 and 1000 ATVs.

The right side panel heat shield can melt, and the exhaust springs in the 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal. That can cause exhaust leaks and burn and fire dangers.

Nearly 800 incidents have been reported, and there have been 47 fires and four minor burn injuries related to these vehicles.

About 19,2000 vehicles are under the recall. For the full list of model numbers, click here. They were sold from May 2014 through March 2017.

If you have one of these ATVs, stop using it and contact Polaris for a free repair.

