Henrico bus carrying 42 children involved in crash; no injuries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico bus carrying children was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

According to Andy Jenks with Henrico Schools, a hub bus transporting 42 children to specialty centers collided with a minivan in front of Deep Run High School.

No one on the bus was injured. It is unclear if the driver of the minivan sustained any injuries.

It is also unclear if any charges will be filed.

