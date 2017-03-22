Hanover County BOS votes to ‘keep Montpelier rural’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents fighting to keep Montpelier rural celebrated Wednesday night after the Hanover County Board of Supervisors chose to block a proposed commercial development off Route 33.

After nearly an hour of hearing from property owners, as well as the project’s design team, the board voted to uphold the planning commission’s recommendation to deny the project from moving forward.

Property owners were out in force Wednesday fighting plans to develop 39 acres of farm land off Mountain Road.

“I’m opposed to it, it’s right beside my property, don’t want it,” Patricia Buzzard said.

“We do not support this project at this site,” added area resident Daniel James.

Developer Doug Harris wanted to turn the property into an 8,000 square foot convenience center. The plans included a gas station, restaurant and convenience store.

“Any development at this spot would be devastating to our area,” claimed Carol Wagner.

But not everyone was against the plans.

Supporters of the plan argued Montpelier has no choice but to eventually expand.

“We’ve stuck to our guns and garnered support,” one supporter said.

But in the end, the board of supervisors voted to uphold the planning commission’s recommendation to deny the developer’s request to change the zoning of the property.

