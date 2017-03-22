Former shelter dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone outside

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (AP/WCMH) – A former shelter dog in Michigan is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old girl who was found naked and alone in freezing weather.

The Delta Animal Shelter shared a letter on Facebook from the family of Peanut, an abused dog that arrived at the shelter nearly a year ago. The family writes that Peanut wouldn’t quit barking and continued to indicate she wanted to go outside. The owners say as soon as Peanut was outside she took off running to a field behind their house where they 3-year-old girl was curled up in a ball. The owner brought the girl inside and called 911. “By the time the ambulance and police arrived, the little girl could only say one thing – ‘doggie.’ the post read.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office confirms the story and says the girl is OK.

Authorities say they found the parents nearby in a residence with “unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.”

The girl and another young girl were removed from the home. Prosecutors are reviewing the case.

