Candlelight vigil for Rita Hawthorne to be held Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friends and family are holding a candlelight vigil for Rita Hawthorne on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Royal Manchester Event Center located at 1173 Wall Street.

Hawthorne, who was believed to be pregnant, was stabbed to death on March 19 at her home in the 1100 block of East 16th Street.

Police have arrested Hawthorne’s boyfriend George H. Cooke Jr. for a connection in the crime.

Police have yet to charge George H. Cooke Jr. in the case. He has been charged with robbery and felony breaking and entering in connection with another case.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective David Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

