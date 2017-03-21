VCU baseball comes from behind to beat Longwood 5-4 in 13 innings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams fell behind the Longwood Lancers early on Tuesday night but clawed their way back one run at a time to send the game to extra innings, where the Rams eventually prevailed 5-4 in 13.

The Rams got on the board first with one run in the bottom of the first inning. The Lancers then got three in the third. VCU responded with one run each in the fourth and fifth innings, and neither team plated a run until the 11th inning.

Longwood struck first, but VCU tied the game to send it to a 12th and eventually a 13th inning. In the bottom of the 13th, Varina grad Darian Carpenter singled home Alex Gransback for the win. Rams closer Sam Donko threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball with seven strike outs in relief to get the win.