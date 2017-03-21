VCU athletes to ‘take a plunge’ to support Alzheimer’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tomorrow some Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) athletes are taking a plunge to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

A dunk tank is a featured attraction at the Alzheimer’s Carnival, hosted by the VCU Pre-Med Society.

There will also be games and prizes.

“Our goal was just to raise so much awareness about Alzheimer’s through this carnival and our VCU community so the college age population can become more aware of it,” says Hassan Khuram, a member of the Pre-Med Society.

Participating dunk tank athletes include McKenzie Bowler, the Senior Field Hockey Captain; Colleen Rogers, a Sophomore Field Hockey player; Katie Cummings, a Sophomore Field Hockey player; Morgan Pergolini, a Lacrosse player; Jodi Enfield, a Lacrosse player; Greg Boehme, a Senior on the Men’s Soccer team; and Kelley Walters, a Men’s Soccer player.

“We just want to make something fun so that everyone can come and see and enjoy themselves,” explains Khuram.

The Alzheimer’s Carnival is Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the VCU Commons from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

