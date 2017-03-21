State police investigating new allegations surrounding inmate’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police on Tuesday announced they will be investigating new allegations made into the death of Jamycheal Mitchell at Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Mitchell died of starvation at the jail in 2015.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales has asked state police to investigate the new allegations. A news release from state police Tuesday did not state what the allegations are or who they were made by.

State police opened a criminal investigation into Mitchell’s death last summer. Morales requested further investigation after receiving a preliminary report from state police.

Morales received a final report from state police in December.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.