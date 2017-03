RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The public can weigh in on design plans for bicycle infrastructure in Richmond Tuesday.

25 miles worth of bike lanes are up for consideration.

The Department of Public Works is hosting a public meeting Tuesday at the main branch of the Richmond library. It is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m.

