Prince William County Police search for missing, endangered man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police is searching for a missing and endangered man.

Police said their investigation revealed that Christopher James Taylor left his residence located in the 4000 block of Middleton Lp in Dumfries sometime during the early morning hours on March 21.

Christopher James Taylor is described as a white male, 33 years of age, 6 feet tall, and weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Taylor is believed to have left the residence voluntarily but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered. He may be driving a black Volkswagen 4-door with VA-tags 8498TX.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

