Police search for man who robbed Henrico Wells Fargo

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed an Henrico County bank Monday night.

Authorities said that at approximately 5 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the Wells Fargo bank in the 8100 block of Brook Road for a robbery.

A man entered the business and presented a note demanding money. The victim complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen on foot at E. Parham Road and Aberdeen Street.

The suspect is described as a thin white male, 6’0”- 6’2”. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

