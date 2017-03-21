Police investigating online threats made to Hopewell High School

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating online threats that were made to Hopewell High School.

According to police, those threats were made on Facebook.

Detectives are still looking into the credibility of the threats but do not believe any students are in danger.

As a precaution, more officers will on and around the school’s campus Tuesday.

No other details of the incident were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.