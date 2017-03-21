Petersburg museum to be guarded overnight after ammunition deemed ‘most likely live’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg will be guarding the Siege Museum overnight after a bomb squad unit determined that multiple cannon balls inside the building are ‘most likely’ live.

According to a city official, a bomb disposal team has been called to retrieve the ammunition Wednesday morning.

Bomb squad crews were called to the museum Tuesday afternoon after workers reported that three Civil War cannon balls that have been housed in the facility for 70 years could be active.

The museum has been closed for the past 18 months. The group that found the ammunition was working to re-open to the museum when they found several dozen cannon balls were found in storage. A Virginia State Police bomb squad unit was called and determined that at least three are still active.

