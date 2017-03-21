Reports: VCU to hire Mike Rhoades as new head basketball coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Louisiana State announced around 11 p.m. Monday that now former VCU basketball coach Will Wade had officially accepted the LSU Tigers’ offer to become their coach, and scarcely more than 12 hours later, the Rams may have found Wade’s replacement.

UPDATE: I'm told it's done. Mike Rhoades will be VCU's next coach. https://t.co/RQMSKVjCjA — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 21, 2017

VCU expected to hire former assistant and current Rice head coach Mike Rhoades to replace Will Wade, source told… https://t.co/cMhrDHgMGy — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 21, 2017

CBS Sports college basketball writer Gary Parish and ESPN’s Jeff Goodman are both reporting that former VCU assistant and Randolph-Macon Head Coach Mike Rhoades will be the new man atop the Ram program. College basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reports that nothing is official yet.

VCU's meeting with Mike Rhoades isn't until later today, per a source. No offer has been made. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2017

Rhoades was believed to be the runner-up to Wade after Shaka Smart left for Texas in 2015. Rhoades served as an assistant on Smart’s staff from 2009-2014, including the magical 2011 run to the Final Four. Prior to his time at VCU, Rhoades was the head coach at Randolph-Macon College (Ashland) for ten seasons. He led the Yellow Jackets four NCAA Tournament appearances and two Sweet 16s. Randolph-Macon was 197-76 in Rhoades’s ten seasons there.

Rhoades has been the head coach at Rice University (Houston) for the past three seasons.

A jet is scheduled to fly to Houston from Richmond International Airport Tuesday afternoon and to return to RIC Tuesday night.

VCU has no official comment on Mike Rhoades. A source close to the program also could not confirm the Rhoades news, telling 8News the Rhoades hire was still just “rumored.”

