‘Miss Hanover Abilities Pageant’ to put spotlight on special needs community

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend 11 young ladies will compete for the title at the first-ever Miss Hanover Abilities Pageant.

The nonprofit Hanover Community Support Services (HCSS) developed the program for individuals with a developmental disability.

Miss Hanover Abilities 2017 will represent the special needs community as she makes appearances at local events throughout the year.

“I’m extremely excited that Hanover Community Support Services is able to provide this opportunity for the young ladies in Hanover and the surrounding communities,” says Amy Gregory, President of HCSS.

The contestants are Madeline Beville, Brittnay Butler, Sarah Chenault, Brenna Fennelly, Ellie Graham-Landau, Morgan McCullough, Daiona Smith, Lisa Wilson, Haley Woodward, Emma Wooten and Amber Zicafoose.

All 11 of them will compete in four areas: Interview, Casual Wear, Talent and Evening Gown.

The winner will receive a bouquet of roses, a crown and sash. Local businesses also donated prizes, including a portrait package sponsored by Jessica Robertson Photographic Artistry.

“Miss Hanover Abilities is an amazing event for the young ladies involved to showcase their abilities and for each and every one to be a star and light up the Atlee High School stage!” explains Gregory.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for HCCS, which provides general and respite support to Hanover County residents who have a developmental disability, substance use disorder or mental health issues.

HCCS will use all funds raised from the pageant to provide support to the population it serves.

The Miss Hanover Abilities Pageant, sponsored by Good Neighbor Community Services, will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 6:00 PM in the auditorium of Atlee High School in Mechanicsville.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 (children 3 and under admitted for free) or online at this link.

