Fredericksburg woman shows friend how to play the lottery, wins $1 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg woman won $1 million Tuesday after attempting to show her friend how to play a scratch-off ticket lottery.

Merry Thomas took her friend Julie to the Giant Food store on Town and Country Road in Fredericksburg where she showed her how to work the self-serve machine to scan for a winning ticket.

Julie’s ticket won $12.

Merry’s ticket won $1 million.

I’ve been freaking out since then!” Merry said.

“Right in front of my eyes, I saw this woman turn into a puddle,” Julie added.

Merry won the top prize in the 20X the Money game. She had a choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $630,915 before taxes. She chose the cash option.

Merry said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

“I just feel so fortunate,” she said. “It’s unbelievable!”

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

20X the Money (Game #1689) is one the Scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery, with prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million. The chances of winning $1 million in this game are 1 in 1,162,800. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.44.

