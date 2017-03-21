FeedMore looking for volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels

TRI-CITIES, Va. (WRIC) — The Meals on Wheels program, part of FeedMore, desperately needs volunteers to keep up with a growing demand. People are on a waiting list, now waiting on FeedMore to add a few more drivers to fulfill their demand.

Right now, the biggest need is in the Tri-Cities area.

“Meals on Wheels is an answer to a prayer,” said Barbara Waller Nealy, a Meals on Wheels Recipient.

In February we introduced you to Nealy, who depends on Meals on Wheels. The program delivers meals to home-bound senior citizens.

“I love my Meals on Wheels. Sometimes the meal is so good, I almost lick the container,” said Nealy.

But some in the Tri-Cities aren’t able to receive those same container licking good meals.

“The demand has gone up and therefore we do have a very small waiting list that we need to be sure we address and the primary reason is that we need a few more drivers,” said Tim McDermott, with FeedMore.

So who are they looking for to help out? YOU!

“We can actually work volunteers in on a schedule that works their needs. Many routes take about 90 minutes, we do a very good job of being sure that it doesn’t take any longer than that some routes take less time,” said McDermott.

And if you live in the Tri-Cities and say you just don’t want to drive all the way to Richmond to pick up the meals to deliver, well FeedMore even has a fix for that.

“We have satellite sites that we deliver to so we have a satellite site in Colonial Heights. So any drivers from the Tri-Cities area, there is no reason for them to come all the way to Richmond they are able to go right to the Colonial Heights Food Pantry which is where we dispatch the meals on wheels from,” said McDermott.

McDermott says even though you will be delivering a warm meal to someone very appreciative, often the drivers get just as much out of the deliveries.

“It is the best experience that you will have, I guarantee it,” McDermott said.

If you would like to volunteer you can call (804) 521-2500 or visit their website by clicking here.

