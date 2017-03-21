Employees of Powhatan County Public Schools notified of data breach

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Employees of Powhatan County Public Schools were notified Monday that the school system had been hit with a data breach.

Superintendent Eric Jones notified employees in a letter stating a payroll employee responded to an email phishing scam requesting employees’ W-2 forms.

Jones said he was notified within the hour of the breach and immediately began the process of notifying authorities.

The letter goes on to saying the data file that was sent to the perpetrators included the W-2 forms of each employee. These forms include information such as Social Security numbers, address, wages and taxes, and gross income.

Jones said he immediately filed notice of the data breach with the IRS, the Federal Trade Commission, local police, and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. They are also investigating credit monitoring and/or identify theft restoration services for their employees at no charge.

A Q & A session will be available to answer questions that anyone may have regarding the breach this morning at the Powhatan High School auditorium starting at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

