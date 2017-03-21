Bomb squad unit responding to possible live cannonballs at Peterburg museum

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police bomb squad unit is investigating possible live cannonballs at the Siege Museum in Petersburg.

According to a VSP spokesperson, workers at the museum reported that a civil war cannonball that has been in the facility for 70 years could be active.

No other information has been released as the bomb squad unit investigates.

