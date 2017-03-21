2 sisters celebrate their 105th, 103rd birthdays

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (NEWSPLEX) — Two sisters are celebrating big birthdays this month.

Laura Hoffman is turning 105-years-old and Dollie Berry turned 103-years-old.

The two grew up in the small town of Reva, which is in Culpeper County. Reva is also known as “Shanktown,” named after the Shanks — Laura and Dollie’s mother’s family.

When they were teenagers, their father died and Dollie was sent to New York to live with an aunt. The girls eventually married, had children and spent time together in Reva every year.

Over the weekend, Dollie took a plane to visit her big sister. Friends and family gathered to celebrate their birthdays and lives well-lived.

