2 men arrested for the murder of Spotsylvania woman

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Spotsylvania men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Heather Ciccone.

Joshua Christopher Williams, 29, of Spotsylvania has been formally indicted for First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Jonathan Julian Vejarano, 28, of Spotsylvania was also charged with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Both individuals are currently incarcerated at local regional jails.

This stemmed from the original incident on December 06, 2015 where the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a home-owner who reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of their driveway.

Patrol Units responded to the 10300 block of Piney Branch Rd. and located a Silver four-door car parked in the caller’s driveway. Inside the vehicle, deputies discovered a 21-year-old Heather Ciccone.

Police said died from severe trauma to the upper body.

Authorities say since the investigation is ongoing, no other details can be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.