Reports: VCU head coach Will Wade draws interest from LSU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Ram’s basketball season is over, so let the coaching carousel begin to turn.

According to the website Flight Aware, a plane used by Louisiana State University landed at the Chesterfield County Airport Sunday afternoon and left from there Sunday evening.

ESPN reports that VCU head coach Will Wade is drawing interest from LSU, who fired head coach Johnny Jones after the season.

Wade has coached two seasons at VCU and has been a head coach for a total of four years.

