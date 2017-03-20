VCU basketball coach Will Wade accepts head coaching job at LSU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU head basketball coach Will Wade has formally accepted the head coaching position at LSU.

As part of the deal Wade signed a six-year contract.

Wade has been VCU’s head coach for the last two seasons. In that time he has taken the team to the NCAA tournament both years, going 1-2 in the national playoffs.

Wade won 51 games in his two years at VCU, while winning The Atlantic Ten regular season championship last year and coming in second this year.

The LSU Tigers meanwhile finished second to last in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers were 2-16 in league play and just 10-21 overall this past year. As a result, they fired former head coach Johnny Jones at the end of the season.

