Spotsylvania man charged with assaulting, holding woman against her will

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a woman on Saturday.

Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Wolfe Street, around 1:15 a.m. for a reported assault.

When they arrived, patrol officers located the victim who reported being physically assaulted and held against her will by a man known to the victim identified as Calvin Whitaker, 23, of Spotsylvania County.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers attempted to locate the suspect at a nearby residence. Later that morning, Whitaker was taken into police custody by a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant.

Calvin Whitaker was arrested on felony charges of strangulation and abduction and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

Whitaker is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

