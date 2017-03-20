Residents outraged after tires dumped at area cemetery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Mount Minnis Memorial Park in Chesterfield County has a tire problem. They’re scatted everywhere, sometimes thirty tires high and just feet away from burial sites.

Family members and residents who live nearby wonder why someone would dump all this garbage at a place that is supposed to be known for remembering loved ones.

“I think it’s very disrespectful,” said Ashly Gentry, a resident who lives nearby.

This isn’t the first time it has happened. The owner says this is at least the 5th time someone has dumped tires here.

“It’s a very active cemetery; people are always coming here to visit their loved ones,” Gentry said.

People who have loved ones buried here wonder why someone would choose a cemetery to dump their garbage.

“I don’t understand why they would be so coldhearted as to bring trash to a cemetery,” said Fatima Jones, another resident who lives in the area.

Neighbors say they hope it stops.

“It’s got to be pretty hurtful to drive by to see someone that you miss and see that it’s becoming a dump, people are dumping mattresses and tires and just general trash,” said Gentry.

Those that 8News spoke with say they are hoping that the community will organize some sort cleanup to take care of this garbage and other trash that is piling up here at the cemetery.

Chesterfield Police say if someone is caught doing this they could spend up to 12 months in jail. They may also have to pay a hefty fine as well as do community service.

