Police identify Mosby Court shooting victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Mosby Court early Monday.

Police received a call about a shooting around 2:18 a.m. When they arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Raven Street, they found Kendell L. Coward suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner has yet to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators believe he was shot while entering the building where he died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

