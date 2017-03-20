Midlothian Kids Academy grand opening next month

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Midlothian Kids Academy, a recently opened childcare business, will have their grand opening on April 1, 2016 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The facility used to be the Kids R Kids Learning Center that closed down in March 2015. The building was vacant for about two years until the Kids Academy opened in Febuary.

The academy said they are happy to bring the facility back to use and to provide quality educational care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.

Senator Glen Sturtevant, R-10th district, will be giving the opening remark at the event.

For more information on the Midlothian Kids Academy click here.

