Man found not-guilty of stabbing 21-year-old Powhatan man in the head

Related Coverage Powhatan man making miraculous recovery after being stabbed in the head

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the two men accused of stabbing a Powhatan man was found not guilty by a judge last Wednesday.

Jesse Ray Moore, 24, was acquitted of his aggravated malicious wounding charge after being accused of stabbing 21-year-old Norris Goode Jr. in the head back in April of 2016.

21-year-old Jacob Moore was also charged with aggravated malicious wounding, but he is due in court this week.

Norris Goode Jr.’s father, Norris Goode Sr., said his son was fishing with a friend at a neighbor’s pond just across the road from the family’s home.

As they were about to leave, two men allegedly confronted them about fishing on the property. Then, according to investigators with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, the pair attacked Goode and stabbed him in the arm and then the head.

According to Goode’s mother, Rebecca Parker, the five-inch knife blade broke off in her son’s brain. Doctors had to operate to remove it.

“Another quarter of an inch further into his brain and he would have died,” she said. “It is a miracle that he is still here.”

According to Goode’s parents, Jesse Ray Moore and Jacob Moore had just recently rented a home on the same property as the pond and may not have realized their son had permission to fish there.

Goode did recover from his injury.

Jacob Moore is due in court Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.