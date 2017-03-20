Kings Dominion opens for the season Saturday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion is gearing up for its opening season that kicks off this weekend.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante was live from the theme park before gates opened, reporting on what people will see this weekend.

Bustamante reported that this year there will be three new rides for the kids in the Planet Snoopy Children’s Area.

Roxie spoke with Katelyn Sherwood about the new attractions.

“The additions to Planet Snoopy include three family rides, a new event space and upgraded food and beverage locations,” Sherwood said.

She also told Roxie that children 3-5 can get in free all season with the Kings Dominion Pre-K Pass and that Season Pass holders can get a preview tonight. Gates officially open Saturday morning.

