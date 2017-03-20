Intoxicated Chesterfield woman arrested after assaulting police officers

CHESTERFIELD, COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police responded to a report of a drunk and disorderly woman in public that ended in an arrest and six charges on Sunday night.

According to Chesterfield Police, when the officers tried to take Jessika T. Dillard into custody, she resisted.

While resisting arrest, Dillard struck one officer as well as kicked a total of three officers. She also damaged property inside the police vehicle.

Dillard is charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, one count of destruction of property totaling in $1,000, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of public swearing and intoxication.

