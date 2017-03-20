Henrico Police seeking suspected bank robber

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place Monday afternoon at a Wells Fargo in the county’s west end.

Police say the incident took place just before 5 p.m. when a white male with a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark colored shoes entered the building located at 8101 Parham Road and demanded money.

Anyone with any information should call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

